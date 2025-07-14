Two brownfield developments in Kalamazoo to add housing, economic impact

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The redevelopment of two brownfield sites near downtown Kalamazoo means formerly contaminated sites are becoming housing and mixed-use developments.

“For every dollar in state money that we put into it, it generates about 45 dollars on average in private investment. It’s one of the best things you can invest money in,” Phil Roos, Director of EGLE said.

For sites like the ones found near 508 Harrison Street, it took an EGLE grant of $300,000 to help jump start a $14 million project called Harrison Circle.

It was a former junkyard and auto repair shop, and soon will be affordable housing and commercial space.

Another former industrial site called River's Edge will one day feature 224 mixed-income rental units, commercial space, and a community center.

It was supported by $1 million in EGLE grants.

“They’re naturally good, and often centrally located sites. If you can redevelop one of those, it becomes a magnet for other companies or organizations that want to put in new sites and redevelop the area. It starts to connect the city, make it walkable, make it a good place to live. And creates a lot of jobs and economic activity,” Roos said.

