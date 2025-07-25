Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kalamazoo Co. commissioner faces 2 counts of domestic violence

Tami Rey was also charged with resisting and obstructing police, following same May incident
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A member of the county commission is facing two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer and two counts of domestic violence following a May 24 incident where she allegedly hit her child’s father, according to the court clerk's office.

Court records show Tami Rey was exchanging her child with the child’s father when she had a disagreement east of Riverview Dr. and Sherwood Ave.

Records show Rey allegedly became unhappy when the child’s father dropped a diaper bag on the ground.

A public safety officer watched Rey hit the child’s father “on the left side of his face with an open palm” as she had their child on her hip.

The officer grabbed Rey’s arm and told her to stop. Records show Rey began to spit at the child’s father multiple times.

Rey was initially charged with domestic violence and taken to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office.

