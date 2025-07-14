Arcadia Festival Place in Kalamazoo to undergo makeover

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Changes are coming to Arcadia Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo, and the bulldozers could get going as soon as 2026.

Rebekah Kik, Deputy City Manager for Kalamazoo explained that the project's goal is to marry two concepts: a working festival ground for large events, and a park.

The plan is to add green space for a lawn, as well as expand children play areas.

“The way that the new plan is made, it really feels more like a bunch of small rooms, that you could activate,” Rebekah Kik Deputy City Manager, Kalamazoo said.

Kik says they've heard from community during the engagement process that folks would like more access to the creek as well.

“There’s this great balance between festival site and park. Having another great park that’s in our city. That’s really what we’re doing with this new design,” Kik said.

Kik filled FOX 17 in on where the project stands.

“We are working on the final designs right now, and in September we’ll have a community meeting, where we really talk about how to phase the construction of the site, as well as what to expect this year,” Kik said.

The city hopes by 2027 they’ll have a new festival site.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube