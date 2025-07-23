EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The final outdoor movie screening of the summer in East Grand Rapids' John Collins Park is set for this Friday, August 1st.

The East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will be presenting the classic film "Mufasa" for a free, family-friendly movie night under the stars.

Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early and claim their spots on the lawn, bringing blankets and chairs to get the best seats for the dusk showing.

The movie screening is part of the city's ongoing "Movies in the Park" series, which offers free outdoor films throughout the summer months.

Don't miss this last chance to enjoy a movie under the stars before the summer season comes to an end in East Grand Rapids.

EGR MOVIE IN THE PARK WRAPS UP SUMMER SEASON

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

