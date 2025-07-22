Forest Hills Schools face bus driver shortage ahead of upcoming school year

FOREST HILLS, Mich — As the new school year approaches, the Forest Hills school district is grappling with a bus driver shortage, which could impact the transportation services provided to students.

DRIVER SHORTAGE CONCERNS

While driving through Forest Hills, I noticed buses with signs reading "Come Drive with Us," prompting me to investigate the issue further.

Julie Davis, the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations at Forest Hills Schools, acknowledged the shortage, stating, "We have a shortage here in Forest Hills. I know many of our counterparts are feeling the same thing." Davis attributed the shortage to retirements from the previous year, emphasizing the importance of regaining those numbers.

IMPACT ON STUDENTS

Davis highlighted the significance of bus drivers in a student's day, saying, "If you think about a student school day, it doesn't start once they get to the school building. It starts when the minute they get on a bus right?" She added, "You've got a driver who's getting them, saying, good morning. It really sets the tone for the students day, right."

Ed Brunett, a 12-year bus driver at Forest Hills, echoed the sentiment, stating, "The kids absolutely. See their smiling faces, getting on the bus in the morning, sending them off at the end of the day."

However, with fewer drivers to cover the routes, Brunett acknowledged that the district is unable to provide the level of service they would like, saying, "We can't give the service that we would love to give, but we do get a lot of folks that call and say, can you get them closer to the house?"

MOVING FORWARD

Despite the challenges, the district is committed to being ready for the start of the school year. Davis said, "We are doing everything we can to make it work. They're having to pinch as much as they can. I think schools are probably experiencing fuller buses than they have had in the past. Just try to bring that need down a little bit, but we are going to be ready day one for our students."

For more information on job opportunities as a bus driver for Forest Hills Schools you can click the link down below:

https://www.fhps.net/departments/transportation/bus-drivers-wanted/[fhps.net]

To fill out an application:

https://fhps.schoolspring.com[fhps.schoolspring.com]

