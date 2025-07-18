Ada Township's trail expansion promises improved connectivity, despite temporary traffic hurdles

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich — Construction is underway on a new extension of the trail system in Ada Township, providing residents with additional opportunities to enjoy the area's picturesque landscape on foot or by bicycle.

The project, which is currently in progress on the north end of Pettis Avenue, is part of the township's efforts to enhance connectivity and accessibility for residents.

"About three years ago, we completed Pettis Avenue from Knapp Street to Chief Hazy Cloud, and so we knew that we wanted a north-south connector that would allow us to have residents come into downtown Ada, visit our shops, visit the parks, but shorten their commute via foot or bicycle," said Julius Suchy, Ada Township manager.

The new trail extension will connect to Chief Hazy Cloud Park, and Suchy noted that Kent County Parks has plans to further activate that space in the future.

"One of the really neat things, though, is that this runs through a connection to Chief Hazy Cloud Park. And I know Kent County Parks has a plan long term to activate that space a little bit more," Suchy said.

While construction has caused some temporary traffic disruptions, Suchy said that the impact has been minimized as different sections of the trail have been completed.

Local residents Norman and Anita Christopher expressed their excitement about the expanded trail system, stating, "Walking trails in this area are like a magnet, because you can go from here, you can walk all the way up to Seidman Park. It has an extensive trail system, so pretty exciting, if you're connecting all the trails, including those that are in existence."

Suchy added that the township is also working with the Grand River Greenways on a pedestrian bridge that will connect Chief Hazy Cloud Park to Roselle Park, a Kent County Park.

The township expects the trail extension to be completed by mid-August.

