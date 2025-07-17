Cascade Fire Department's specialized boat stands ready to save lives

CASCADE, Mich — The Cascade Fire Department's "Boat 2" is a vital tool in the department's water rescue arsenal, according to Deputy Chief Todd Stevenson.

"The main thing we use for any type of water rescue is this boat, which we purchased about 8 or 9 years ago," Stevenson said. "That first year we got it, we probably were in seriously, about 20 rescues."

Stevenson said the department trains multiple personnel consistently throughout the year to ensure they are prepared for any water emergency.

"As responders, we need to make sure we have the proper equipment, the proper training, so when we go out on any type of rescue, we can perform what we need to do," Stevenson said. "We need to make sure we know what we're doing so we don't also become the victim."

The training includes boat operations, maneuvering, and working with victims in the water. Stevenson said the training prepares the department for all conditions, including ice and cold water rescues in the winter.

Boat 2 features a lift to safely get people out of the water, as well as a specialized engine that allows the boat to operate in shallow water. The boat also carries essential rescue equipment like ropes, life jackets, and poles.

Fortunately, Boat 2 has not seen much use in recent years, with only one or two water rescues in the past year, Stevenson said. However, he advised those using the Thorn Apple River to remain vigilant, especially during high water levels.

According to Stevenson, rescues usually consist of tubers stuck in branches, stranded swimmers and boats. Adding that the high water levels often being the cause.

Stevenson says, "The last five years, we probably ran about 13 different water rescues. This year, I think maybe one or two. It's mostly for stranded boats. Fortunately, this year, everyone's been pretty safe."

