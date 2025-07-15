New Non-Invasive Brain Procedure Restores Life-Changing Mobility for Michigan Woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A new type of brain procedure is now available in Michigan that does not require any incisions. Jayne Dusendang, a former nurse from Forest Hills, is one of the first patients to undergo this innovative treatment.

Dusendang worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Corewell Health's Butterworth Hospital for nearly 30 years. However, she began to struggle with increasingly worsening hand tremors that interfered with her daily life and job.

"I had always been able to do it all. I was very proud of my work in ICU, it was great. Until I couldn't do the job anymore," Dusendang said.

Dusendang sought help from Dr. Luyuan Li, a functional neurosurgeon who brought the focused ultrasound treatment to Michigan. This non-invasive procedure uses sound waves to create permanent lesions in the part of the brain that triggers tremors. The procedure is covered by insurance.

"Focus Ultrasound is a procedure that we use to treat two conditions, essential tremor and tremor dominant Parkinson's disease," Dr. Li said. "There's no anesthesia involved. Patients are awake for the whole time."

Jayne underwent the procedure on July 1st, targeting the more severely affected left side of her body. She immediately noticed improvements in her right hand, which she uses for tasks like writing and watercoloring.

"I like to watercolor. I like to do all sorts of things. And it's so much easier now, with my right hand working and being calm," Jayne said.

This breakthrough treatment has changed Jayne's quality of life, allowing her to regain her independence and pick up hobbies she had difficulty with before. Corewell Health is the first healthcare system in Michigan to offer this non-invasive brain procedure.

Dusendang is now waiting to undergo the treatment on the other side of her body after a 9-month recovery period.

To learn more about the procedure and schedule and appointment, patients and caregivers may email mailto:fusinfo@corewellhealth.org or call 616-391-6990

New Non-Invasive Brain Procedure Restores Life-Changing Mobility for Michigan Woman

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube