How school foundations are stepping up to fill critical funding gaps

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation is stepping up to support the district's schools, providing over $700,000 in program support, grants, and enhancement scholarships for the upcoming school year.

"That is different every single year, depending on budget and need and programs that we're supporting," said Amy Stuursma, executive director of the East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation.

The foundation is funding a range of initiatives, including mental health support and curriculum development, to enhance programming across all areas. They have also committed $2.4 million to an upcoming renovation project at the high school.

One particularly exciting investment is the nearly $100,000 the foundation will provide to support the district's performing arts programs. Amy also emphasizes how the East Grand Rapids Foundation is just one example of the various foundations across the state.

"School foundations in our communities, as well as PTOs and any parent groups who are supporting all of our students, they have been really a pillar of strength for our districts," Stuursma said.

The foundation has also continued its efforts to educate students about new programming and provide classroom grants, Stuurma says, “those kids will have received over $5 million by the time they graduate towards their education.”

Stuursma emphasized the critical importance of community members continuing to support their local school foundations and PTOs, as they play a vital role in bridging funding gaps and enhancing educational opportunities for students.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the foundation's website at https://egrsf.org/how-to-help/

