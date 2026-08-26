Back to School: Students move back to Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE, Mich — HEY MOVE IT!

Parents, today is the day you've been waiting for. That Grand Valley State University college student in your life is moving back to campus starting today!

Here are some things for you and your student to think about before your move:



Only two vehicles per resident are allowed for move-in day.

Check-in with The Queue.

No packing trucks.

Use wheeled luggage and tubs for moving.

Mark your stuff

Bring cleaning supplies

Prepare for the weather

For a more in-depth look and how to plan your move-in check out the link to GVSU here.

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