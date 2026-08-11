MORNING SHOW FACE OFF: Andy and Elliot settle the score on the pickleball court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids has a proud tradition of pickleball.

A tradition that we do not take for granted here at FOX17.

That is why when a war of words over pickleball skills ignited on our morning show between Andy Curtis and Elliot Grandia, it had to be settled once and for all on the court.

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