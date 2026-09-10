Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor all the lives lost 25 years ago

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — It's been 25 years since the attacks on New York City and the Pentagon left our world changed forever.

As we get further and further away from that day, it's important to keep the memories of those who made sacrifices alive, and not just in history books.

That’s exactly why Lance Korhorn with the Cascade Fire department is suiting up in his full gear on Saturday for the Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at LMCU Ballpark. He’ll be carrying the memory of 343 fellow firefighters, 60 police officers and the 10 EMS personnel, who lost their lives that day in September.

"Keeping this event going is important, just to see everybody here together, and for one cause, and a memory that we need to keep alive," Lance told me.

You can join him starting at 9:00 AM on Saturday, Septemeber 12th. Registration can be found at the link here, with all the money raised going right back to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

And even though this Saturday's climb is designed as a family event, the weight of why everyone is there can't be ignored.

“We have tags and a bell that we ring for each member that was lost on September 11, and starting out the event that way and remembering and saying each of those names," Lance siad. "I think, you know, for the first 45 minutes of the stair climb, it's quiet. I don't Nobody's talking. You're just kind of going through the motions, and thinking about the experience of it all.”

And experience that no one wants to have again, but one we never should forget.

“What we felt on September 11, 2001, was community, and everybody came together," Lance told me. "If there's an event that we can continue to have in Grand Rapids that people can come out for and feel that same coming together for something that we experienced or maybe didn't experience, but want to remember, I think this is the place to do it.

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