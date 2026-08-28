It's Taco Time: Grand Rapids Taco Fest combines food, fun, and wrestling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Taco Fest is at Riverside Park this Friday through Sunday, August 28–30, with three days of tacos, tequila, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

The festival will feature more than 30 taco vendors, giving attendees the chance to sample a wide variety of tacos and Mexican-inspired food from local and regional restaurants and food vendors.

Beyond the food, guests can enjoy live entertainment across two stages, Lucha Libre wrestling, artisan vendors, a Kids Zone, lawn games and more.

Admission is free for children under 10 and for military, police and fire personnel. Tickets are available in advance on Eventbrite or at the entrance on the day of the event.

Festival hours are:

Friday, August 28: 4–10 p.m.

Saturday, August 29: 12–10 p.m.

Sunday, August 30: 12–9 p.m.

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