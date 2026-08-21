Kalamazoo Balloon Fest is taking flight starting Friday

RICHLAND, Mi — Starting on Friday August 21, the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest is returning to Gull Meadown Farms in Richland, Mi.

The annual festival will bring colorful hot air balloons and the event's signature Balloon GLOW back to Southwest Michigan for a full weekend of family fun.

What to expect this weekend

Hot air balloon launches and flights, weather permitting

Spectacular evening Balloon Glows

Farm activities and family entertainment

Live entertainment, with local artist Friday and a talented DJ on Saturday

Food vendors

Car Show, Saturday

Local shopping and market vendors

Meet-and-greets with balloon pilots

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