Kalamazoo Balloon Fest is taking flight starting Friday

RICHLAND, Mi — Starting on Friday August 21, the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest is returning to Gull Meadown Farms in Richland, Mi.
The annual festival will bring colorful hot air balloons and the event's signature Balloon GLOW back to Southwest Michigan for a full weekend of family fun.
What to expect this weekend
- Hot air balloon launches and flights, weather permitting
- Spectacular evening Balloon Glows
- Farm activities and family entertainment
- Live entertainment, with local artist Friday and a talented DJ on Saturday
- Food vendors
- Car Show, Saturday
- Local shopping and market vendors
- Meet-and-greets with balloon pilots
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