Robinette's corn maze honors Dolly Parton and her Imagination Library's 31st anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Robinette's is joining 20 farms across North America this fall to celebrate country music legend Dolly Parton and the 31st anniversary of her Imagination Library with a themed corn maze.

The Imagination Library was founded in 1995. Collectively, the 20 mazes are expected to reach thousands of visitors this fall season.

Participants at Robinette's will enjoy Dolly-themed photo opportunities and farm fun throughout the maze.

The maze opens today at 10 a.m. (not exactly 9 to 5) and tickets are $10.50, with a portion of each sale supporting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of West Michigan, Early Bird Books.

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