GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is thrilled to unveil our years-in-the-making, brand new studio. The early risers of West Michigan are getting the first look at 5 a.m. Monday when our Morning News team brings you the first-ever broadcast from our new, state-of-the-art set.

Demolition began at the end of July when viewers saw our FOX 17 News team transition to the newsroom— a temporary home for our broadcasts while our new home was under construction.

FOX 17 Janice Allen & Elliot Grandia participate in a rehearsal in September 2023.

Monday's reveal of our new look comes just weeks after FOX 17 Morning News expanded to five hours and veteran anchor Janice Allen joined Elliot Grandia, Kevin Craig, Candace Monacelli and Robb Westaby on the morning team.

FOX 17 Kevin Craig, Elliot Grandia, Janice Allen & Robb Westaby participate in a studio rehearsal in September 2023.

Several different video displays give us a dynamic way to showcase information that provides context and makes it easier for viewers to understand.

FOX 17

FOX 17

The studio features a 16-foot seamless video wall, two 12-foot seamless video walls— one behind the news desk and another to the side— three large vertical monitors and a six-foot video display on the front of the desk.

FOX 17 Jamie Sherrod, Josh Berry and meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn in the new FOX 17 studio unveiled in September 2023.

Our Max Goldwasser gives us a tour of the new studio, including some of the advanced technology we are excited to showcase, in the video below:

NEW LOOK: FOX 17 unveils new home

“This change marks a significant before and after in the FOX 17 operation. This studio is framed on high-tech elements that will provide an unprecedented storytelling experience in a warm and inviting space for our audience,” FOX 17 Director of Engineering Juan Cordero said.

The JHD Group conceptualized and designed our new set and West Michigan-based Magis Media powers the control system which our displays and graphical animations utilize.

“I’m proud of the work our entire team put into this project that will modernize and elevate our ability to bring our loyal viewers the stories that matter most to them, while also allowing for future innovation,” FOX 17 General Manager and Vice President Kim Krause said. “Whether you’re tuning in for a severe weather update, the latest election results or a heartwarming story in your community– I am confident this new set will help lift our overall product.”

FOX 17

“Our team of journalists is devoted to bringing our community impactful news through dynamic storytelling. This studio gives us the opportunity to better showcase content and information in an easily digestible way, while further providing both depth and perspective,” FOX 17 News Director Dan Boers added.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube