No tornado in Sunday night's severe storms

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sunday night's storms that triggered severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings did not produce a tornado according to the National Weather Service.

An investigation into the damage on Monday revealed straight line winds of up to 70 miles per hour caused trees to fall and took out power for tens of thousands of customers.

The focus of survey was in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. The National Weather Service says the damage there is not consistent with the aftermath of a tornado.

WATCH: "There goes the trampoline"

The area was part of a tornado warning issued on Sunday night, and part of a larger area impacted by severe thunderstorm warnings.

Efforts to clean up after the storm continue.

