WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms tonight through early Monday morning. The main severe weather threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with this passing system.

Where is the threat for severe thunderstorms?

Most of West Michigan and Northern Michigan fall under a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms, which is the lowest level category from the Storm Prediction Center. This includes counties along and west of U.S. 127.

The greater risk for severe thunderstorms will be in the Western Upper Peninsula, Southern Wisconsin, and Northern Illinois.

When will thunderstorms develop?

The latest forecast models show thunderstorms developing after 9 p.m. Sunday, lasting through early Monday morning.

A system will travel from the west towards the east, producing heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible at times. Storms are anticipated to be along and south of I-96.

Rain will depart West Michigan after 5 a.m. Monday, traveling towards the east side of the state.

Due to the high humidity in the atmosphere, it is likely that parts of West Michigan will receive over one inch of rain accumulation. The greatest potential for heavy rain will be south of I-96.

What are the severe weather threats?

There is a low level threat for wind gusts over 58 mph and hail over one inch in diameter.

The greatest potential for severe weather will be west of U.S. 127.

