Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms tonight

Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible
SPC OUTLOOK TONIGHT.png
WXMI
SPC OUTLOOK TONIGHT.png
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 16, 2024

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms tonight through early Monday morning. The main severe weather threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with this passing system.

Where is the threat for severe thunderstorms?

Most of West Michigan and Northern Michigan fall under a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms, which is the lowest level category from the Storm Prediction Center. This includes counties along and west of U.S. 127.

SPC OUTLOOK TONIGHT.png

The greater risk for severe thunderstorms will be in the Western Upper Peninsula, Southern Wisconsin, and Northern Illinois.

When will thunderstorms develop?

The latest forecast models show thunderstorms developing after 9 p.m. Sunday, lasting through early Monday morning.

FUTURE TRACK - 10 PM SUNDAY.png

A system will travel from the west towards the east, producing heavy rain and frequent lightning.

FUTURE TRACK - MIDNIGHT.png

Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible at times. Storms are anticipated to be along and south of I-96.

FUTURE TRACK - 2AM MONDAY.png

Rain will depart West Michigan after 5 a.m. Monday, traveling towards the east side of the state.

FUTURE TRACK - 5AM MONDAY.png

Due to the high humidity in the atmosphere, it is likely that parts of West Michigan will receive over one inch of rain accumulation. The greatest potential for heavy rain will be south of I-96.

What are the severe weather threats?

There is a low level threat for wind gusts over 58 mph and hail over one inch in diameter.

WIND THREAT TONIGHT.png
HAIL THREAT TONIGHT.png

The greatest potential for severe weather will be west of U.S. 127.

IYGACAB 480X360.png

