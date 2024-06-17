'There goes the trampoline'; Storm damage, power outages in southwest Michigan

Severe storms blew through southwest Michigan Sunday night causing some damage and power outages in the region.

The hardest hit areas are in Van Buren County where a tornado warning was in effect around 10 p.m. Sunday. A fire official reported a tornado on the ground east of Gobles and about 7 miles southwest of Otsego.

FOX 17

A viewer in Bloomingdale captured high winds that sent their trampoline flying and it damaged a portion of his house.

Jeremiah Ashbrook



Jeremiah Ashbrook



Another viewer sent in photos showing a flippped dock and boat lift on Long Lake in Van Buren County. Their boat ended up at the neighbor's place.

Brad DeKilder





The National Weather Service has received these reports of damage as of early Monday morning.

Lots of damage in Pine Grove and Bloomingdale areas extending to Gobles. A number of trees down, power lines down. One power pole snapped in half, one tree on house, one tree on car. No reported injuries.

Number of trees and power lines down with power outages between Texas Corners NE to the Oakwood Area in Kalamazoo County



"Bright electric flash" on soaked road as power went out between I-94 and US-131 interchange. Possibly a live line falling into the standing water.



Tree limbs down in Lexington Green area in Portage



76 mph wind gust in Kalamazoo County

As of 11:30 p.m., Consumers Energy reports more than 21,000 customers are without power. Most outages are in Allegan, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren counties. You can see the current outages HERE.

If you do lose power, Consumers Energy recommends unplugging sensitive electronics like computers, TVs and printers to prevent electrical damage when power is restored.

If you use a generator, Consumers Energy says to never place it in your basement, garage or other enclosed space. Keep generators away from any air intakes to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Consumers Energy says a downed power line should be given a 25-foot buffer. If you spot a downed power line that has not been marked, call 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy 1-800-477-5050.

