FOOTBALL IS BACK: Detroit Lions open training camp in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions training camp begins on Wednesday, July 24th. Dan Campbell is set to speak with the media before the Lions hit the practice field for the first time.

The Lions are coming off their best season in decades:

Won a playoff game for the first time since the 1991 season

Won the NFC North for the first time since the 1993 season

The Lions went 12-5 in the regular season winning the NFC North. Detroit beat Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs 24-23. The Lions advanced to the NFC Championship game after knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23. The Lions season ended in the NFC Championship game with a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Lions keep the core together:

Signed QB Jared Goff to a four-year contract worth a reported $212 million

Signed OT Penei Sewell to a four-year contract worth a reported $112 million

Signed WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year contract worth a reported $120 million

Lions draft and other offseason moves:

Traded for CB Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay

Signed DT DJ Reader to pair with Alim McNeill

Signed G Kevin Zeitler to replace Jonah Jackson

Signed CB Amik Robertson to bolster the secondary

Drafted CB Terrion Arnold in the first round

Draft CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round

