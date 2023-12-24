Detroit Lions clinch first division title in 30 years, will host playoff game at Ford Field

For the first time in three decades, the Detroit Lions have clinched the NFC division title after beating the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Detroit last clinched a division title when it was known as the NFC Central back in 1993, and the team is heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Lions got off to a great start goes 75 yards on 14 plays in almost eight minutes, ending the drive with a Jared Goff touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

However, the Vikings responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game.

Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled on the Lions ensuing drive, but the defense was able to come up with an interception, but the Lions went 3-and-out and both teams traded punts.

The Lions kicked a field goal and then had another interception that set up a touchdown to give them a 17-7 lead, however, the Vikings went 75 yards quickly in just over a minute to cut the lead to 17-14 to go to halftime.

Minnesota had another touchdown to start the second half, but Detroit responded with another long drive to take a 23-21 lead because the extra point was blocked.

After stopping the Vikings, Detroit took over and had another great drive, going 14 plays for 83 yards in nearly seven minutes to take a 30-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kerby Joseph then got his second interception of the game midway through the fourth quarter to give the Lions the ball.

The Lions were able to hold Minnesota to a field goal after a 76-yard drive which cut the Lions lead to 30-24 with just over five minutes remaining.

Detroit's offense wasn't able to convert and gave the Vikings the football back with under three minutes remaining. A false start and delay of game penalty hurt the Lions' offense chance. A great punt from Jack Fox that was downed inside the 10 was called back due to a penalty, but another great punt gave the Vikings the ball at their own 12 with 2:23 remaining.

The Lions almost clinched the game after Romeo Okwara sacked Nick Mullens and forced a fumble, but the Lions defense didn't fall on it and then Minnesota threw a deep pass to Justin Jefferson to get a first down.

Another pass to Brandon Powell put the Vikings in Lions territory with under a minute remaining.

Then Ifeatu Melifonwu intercepted a Mullens pass to seal the game for the Lions.

As for the playoff seedings, here's how the structure works.



No. 1 seed - Best record in NFC or AFC (gets first-round bye)

No. 2 seed - Second-best division winner record (will play No. 7 seed & host Wild Card game)

No. 3 seed - Third-best division winner record (will play No. 6 seed & host Wild Card game)

No. 4 seed - Fourth-best division winner record (will play No. 5 seed & host Wild Card game)

No. 5 seed - Best record for Wild Card teams

No. 6 seed - Second-best record for Wild Card teams

No. 7 seed - Third-best record for Wild Card teams

The last time the Lions hosted a playoff game was in 1993 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers 28-24 in the Wild Card round.

They haven’t won a playoff game since beating the Cowboys 38-6 in 1991. Their previous playoff appearances after that win have all been losses. They are: