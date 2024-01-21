Live updates: Lions host Buccaneers in NFC division title game

Watch Now
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 21, 2024
DETROIT, Mich. — After winning their first playoff game in 32 years last weekend against the LA Rams, the Lions are back at Ford Field to host Tampa Bay in the NFC division title game. Follow along with this article for live, in-game updates from Detroit.

First quarter:
-Lions go three and out on their opening drive.
-Ifeatu Melifonwu sacks Baker Mayfield and C.J. Gardner-Johnson pulls down an intercept on the following play. Lions back on offense
-Detroit settles for a field goal after the interception. 3-0 Lions lead with 8:25 left in the first.
-Baker Mayfield sacked again, this time by Brian Branch.
-Tampa Bay lies things up with a field goal of their own. 3-3 with 4:19 left in the first.
-End of the first quarter, 3-3.

