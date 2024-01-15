Detroit Lions beat Rams for first playoff win in 32 years

The Detroit Lions have won their first playoff game in more than 32 years, beating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23.

Ford Field will host another playoff game after the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys.

It was an offensive show for much of the first half, with the first punt coming with just over a minute in the second half.

Detroit got off to a dream start, driving 75 yards down the field on 10 plays that ended with a one-yard touchdown run from David Montgomery. Jaread Goff was also 5-5 on the drive which included a 24-yard pass to Josh Reynolds.

David Montgomery scores first touchdown in Lions vs. Rams Wild Card game

The Rams started driving down the field on their first drive, but the Lions defense stopped them in the red zone and Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal, giving the Lions a 7-3 lead.

Detroit went down the field quickly, this time thanks to a roughing the passer penalty and a 33-yard pass from Goff to Reynolds. It ended with a 10-yard touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs to put Detroit up 14-3.

Jahmyr Gibbs scores first-ever playoff touchdown

Los Angeles responded with a long, quick drive of their own, going 72 yards on just six plays. It ended with a deep pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua for a 50-yard touchdown.

Matthew Stafford hits Puka Nucua for touchdown against Lions

Again, Detroit responded with a long drive of their own – 11 plays for 75 yards. It ended with a Goff touchdown pass on fourth down to Sam LaPorta, giving them a 21-10 lead.

Jared Goff hits Sam LaPorta for 4th down touchdown pass

The Rams then went 75 yards, again on six plays behind a 38-yard touchdown pass from Stafford that cut the lead to 21-17. The Lions couldn't score and had to punt it away, and then the Rams ran two plays before it went to half.

Detroit's defense forced the Rams to have their first punt of the game to start the half, forcing a 3-and-out. The Lions then went 44 yards on nine plays to kick a field goal and go up 24-17.

The Rams responded with a 66-yard drive of their own that ended with a field goal, and it stayed 24-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Detroit's defense held strong after a Lions 3-and-out and stopped the Rams from getting into the endzone from the red zone. The Rams had to settle for another field goal, giving the Lions just a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded punts after a big stop by Detroit's defense late in the fourth quarter, and the offense, which hadn't scored a touchdown yet in the second half, took over with just over 4 minutes remaining.

The Lions then got two first downs and were able to run out the clock and win the game.

