Samantha Mesa is a broadcast journalist with a decade of reporting and anchoring around the U.S. She anchors the FOX 17 evening shows at 5, 6, 10 and 11 with Josh Berry. She comes to West Michigan from Des Moines, Iowa, where she was the Good Morning Iowa anchor and Midday host at ABC Local 5 News, focusing on community stories. Samantha has also worked in Corpus Christi, Texas, Rochester, NY, and the Mexico border. She is excited to call Grand Rapids home!

Samantha's passion for journalism stems from her drive in being a watchdog filtering and fact-checking information, and increasing diverse representation through media. She enjoys the dynamic nature of news and connecting people through storytelling. For Samantha, journalism is not only full of learning, new experiences, and discerning the heart of a problem, but it is also sharing the spirit of people and community building, while seeking solutions. A pivotal experience deepening her passion for journalism was while earning her bachelors degree at the University of Colorado, Denver. She studied abroad covering the Arab Spring Uprisings, reporting on the ousting of dictator Zine El Abiden Ben Ali in January 2011. She interviewed women rewriting the Tunisian constitution forming a new democracy, and published “Women’s Voices Will Be Heard” as the University’s correspondent. Samantha then decided to pursue a broadcast career and work in the U.S., earning a Master of Science from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a minor in Political Science from the CU Denver. She is an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

In her spare time, Samantha enjoys traveling, is a first-time dog mom, an avid reader, and loves gardening. She enjoys exploring new restaurants, live music, and salsa dancing, while also holding a cosmetology license.

Samantha, her partner Chris, and dog Buddy can't wait to make West Michigan home!