Juvenile arrested after more than 30 vehicle break-ins in campus

New information regarding a string of larcenies from vehicles that occurred in campus area neighborhoods on May 7.

Kalamazoo Public Safety's tells FOX 17 News a juvenile has been arrested with drone assistance after more than 30 vehicle break-ins in campus.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday night following a string of more than 30 larcenies from vehicles in campus-area neighborhoods. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS), with assistance from its drone unit, apprehended a suspect after a chase on foot. Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on Lafayette Avenue. At least three juveniles ran from officers. One of them was located and apprehended with the help of the KDPS drone team. The suspect was lodged on an apprehend and detained on charges related to larceny from vehicles. KDPS says a preliminary investigation revealed that between 30 and 40 vehicle break-ins occurred throughout the evening.

The incidents happened primarily at apartment complexes along West Main Street, Drake Road, West Michigan Avenue and Lafayette Avenue. The suspects targeted unlocked vehicles, and no forced entry or damage has been reported. Stolen items include credit cards, identification cards, cash and other valuables left inside vehicles.

KDPS officers will remain active in the area throughout the week as the investigation continues.

Residents and property managers are encouraged to check surveillance footage and contact KDPS if they have information that could support the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information about this incident is urged to contact the KDPS Criminal

Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or provide information anonymously through the

Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100.