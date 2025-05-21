What's Going Around West Michigan: Severe Allergies

FOX 17 is helping you stay healthy. Each week, we're tracking what's going around West Michigan. With spring in full swing, Dr. Lauren Snyder says right now, it's all about allergies.

It's finally the warm-up everyone has been waiting for, but spring can also bring sneezing, congestion, a runny nose and itchy eyes.

People enjoying Riverside Park in Grand Rapids agree. Their allergies are at a peak.

"You can see all the pollen in the air. So you know, your eyes are going to be itching," Caitlin Rose-Patterson said while walking at the park.

It's the humid air that pushes allergies to their worst. The suffering starts for Rose-Patterson the second she opens her eyes. "Really watery eyes every day when I first wake up. Very itchy, runny nose, and scratchy throat." But she won't let allergies stop her from enjoying Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. "I do take a Claritin every single day. It's worth it to me."

Runner Sydnie Petoskey also grits through irritation. "A lot of sneezing, itchy eyes," she said.

Fresh cut grass, a trigger. "If I help mow the lawn or something like that, after, it's really bad. Like, I would take Benadryl before."

Dr. Lauren Snyder, an M.D. at Corewell Health in downtown Grand Rapids, tracks allergies all over West Michigan. "Until we get into those dry stretches of summer, we expect allergies to be really bad," Dr. Snyder said.

She says many allergy sufferers often wonder: is it allergies or illness?

"When we get that nice warm weather in the spring, we get a big bloom in the pollen. And even though you want to be outdoors, and that's an awesome thing to do, you're going to be feeling a lot of allergies." Dr. Snyder encourages folks to check the forecast and pollen count.

"Try and see when the allergies are going to be bad, and if it's something that they can avoid, maybe say, 'Oh, the pollen count is bad.' Maybe avoid mowing your lawn at that time."

Prevention is key. Over-the-counter items can get the job done. From Neti Pots to antihistamines like Claritin, Zyrtec and Allegra.

"You can get them without needing to go call your doctor," Dr. Snyder said. "Getting the store brand, you're getting the exact same medicine, but you're able to save a lot of money."

Dr. Snyder adding if you're really suffering from allergies, talk to your doctor.

They can walk you through different treatment options, whether its over-the-counter medicine, an allergy shot or a prescription.

