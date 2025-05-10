One person killed after two-vehicle crash in Kentwood

Watch Now
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police say one person was killed after a two-vehicle crash on 28th Street and Radcliff Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 4:42 p.m.

They say first responders tried to save the passenger, but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles involved were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, so anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6580.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

FOX 17 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

