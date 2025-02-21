Under Stress: What pushes our roads to the breaking point?

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan's roads face significant challenges due to the state's frequent freeze-thaw cycles and heavy truck traffic, according to local officials.

Greg Brucks, operations director for the Van Buren County Road Commission, explained the impact of Michigan's weather on road conditions.

"One of the biggest things that comes into effect is the sheer number of freeze-thaw cycles we have every year," Brucks said. "Michigan is annually in the top three to five in the whole United States for freeze-thaw cycles. The harsh winters and the temperature fluctuations really play havoc on everything."

Brucks noted that different parts of the state can experience varying weather patterns, leading to inconsistent road conditions across Michigan.

Spencer Platt NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: A car drives through the snow on March 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. New York City and much of New England has experienced four winter storms in recent weeks that have resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights, downed power lines and closed schools and businesses. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Another factor contributing to poor road conditions is the weight of trucks traveling through the state. Michigan allows significantly heavier trucks compared to most other states.

"Michigan ranks number one in gross vehicle weights," Brucks stated. "The vast majority of the states are — I'm going right from memory here — are around 80,000-pound gross vehicle weights. Michigan's is 164,000 pounds."

WXMI

While Michigan does require additional axles to distribute the weight, the state still has one of the highest gross vehicle weight limits in the country.

Despite these challenges, Brucks acknowledged the limitations in addressing the issue. "We just got to deal with it. It's Mother Nature. You can't control her," he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube