MSU Investigation: Police release timeline of shooting, letter found on shooter

As the investigation continues into the shooting that took four lives at Michigan State University on February 13, 2023.

MSU Police & Public Safety released a statement including a timeline of everything that happened that night, what they found during their investigation and a letter written by the shooter, Anthony McRea.

**Please note— what you are about to read may be disturbing or difficult to read.**

The information gives a detailed description of Anthony McRea's path through campus.

· 8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911



· 8:20 p.m. – Officers entered Berkey Hall



· 8:24 p.m. – McRae entered the Union



· 8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union



· 8:26 p.m. – McRae exited the Union and left campus



· 8:27 p.m. – Officers arrived at the Union



· 8:30 p.m. – First emergency alert notification sent



· 8:31 p.m. – Second emergency alert notification sent



· 11:18 p.m. – Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media



· 11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing



· 11:49 p.m. – Officers approach McRae and he shoots himself



As part of the ongoing investigation, McRae’s route once he left campus is still being reviewed and finalized by law enforcement.

Ingham County 911 Dispatch received 2,100 calls in the 5 hours that elapsed since the first shots were heard— equal to the amount typically received in 2 1/2 days.

MSU sent out a map including the times and approximate location of each of those calls, plus the "push to talk" calls by police officers via their two-way radios.

MSU Public Safety A map of each 911 and emergency call, including police chatter the night of the deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

MSU DPPS also made public the contents of a note found on the shooter after his death. It claims McRae is the leader of a 20-person group targeting multiple areas across the country— claims MSU DPPS says are false.

"...Investigators from MSU DPPS, Michigan State Police and the FBI have determined through comprehensive reviews and detailed follow-up that McRae acted alone and was not working with other people. This claim is unfounded," the department wrote in the release sent out by the school.

**The contents may be disturbing. Please read with caution**

MSU DPPS says they are still investigating and will provide updates as information can be made available.

MSU continues to stand together as a community and support one another during this difficult time.

The department joins FOX 17 in reminding anyone whose mental health is suffering after the shooting to reach out. There are many services available. If you are in crisis, call 988.

Some resources from MSU for anyone seeking support

MSU Student Health Services

o General info: 517-884-6526; Nurse on-call: 517-353-9165

· MSU Employee Assistance Program

o EAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees: 517-355-4506, eap@msu.edu.

· Counseling and Psychiatry Services

o CAPS is the place for students seeking help for a wide range of health concerns.

· MSU Department of Psychiatry

o Psychiatry Clinic: 517-353-3070

