MSU shooting: What we know about the victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Monday night, a mass shooting claimed the lives of three students and critically injured five others.

Since then, the identities of the victims have gradually been released to the public.

The first of the students who were killed was identified as Alexandria Verner, according to an email sent by Clawson Public Schools (CPS). We're told she graduated from Clawson High School in 2020.

The full email from CPS Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger reads:

"Good morning CPS Families,



"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I communicate with you all this morning. As many of you have likely heard, last evening, on the campus of Michigan State University, there was an active shooter incident. Three people lost their lives as a result of this incident. One of those students was one of our own. I have spoken to the family and they have given me permission to share the following information. Alexandria Verner, a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, passed away last night on the campus of Michigan State University.



"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life! Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community. She started at Baker Preschool, moved on to Schalm Elementary School and finished at Clawson Middle and High School. If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.



"Our school’s crisis response team is handling the situation in a calm and compassionate manner. Additionally, members from the CPS crisis team are in buildings today and we have additional mental health staff support from Royal Oak Schools and therapy dogs from Walled Lake Consolidated Schools. Please be assured that team members will continue to provide support for students and staff as long as a need exists.



"As our children, no matter their ages, learn or hear of these events, they may have questions or express concerns. Please know that by expressing concerns they are looking for reassurance that they are safe. Listening to them, offering them reassurance, and giving them a hug, no matter their age, is critical. Additionally, the National Association of School Psychologists has many tips on speaking to children about violence (link below) on their website.



"I understand that it may be difficult to send your children to school after an event like this. However, our schools are ready to support your children during any and all crisis situations. We love and care deeply for our students and their welfare and safety is our top priority.



"Finally, should you have any further concerns, please feel free to contact your child’s school administration or myself. As always, we thank you for your assistance and support."

