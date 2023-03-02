MSU memorial items to be archived, reused

EAST LANSING, Mich. — With severe weather coming, Michigan State University has decided to remove already deteriorating portions of the memorial at the rock.

But don't worry— they're not throwing it away.

Scripps Memorials at MSU

In a post on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, the school's Division of Student Life says they will be preserving signs and memorial items in the MSU Archives and MSU Museum, and using organic materials as mulch for a memorial tree to be planted this year.

It's a decision that comes just hours after the school announced new security measures, including access restriction to campus buildings and adding cameras.

The school brought therapy dogs to MSU libraries Wednesday and continue to offer counseling to those in need.

Protecting your mental health in times of tragedy is paramount to healing. If you are in need of help, reach out.

If you are in crisis, call 988. You are not alone.

Processing the memorial starts at 10 a.m. Thursday. Students, faculty, and staff are welcomed to participate.