Pine Rest therapist: taking care of your mental health after MSU shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday, FOX 17 recently spoke to Pine Rest therapist Jean Holthaus, who shared tips on taking care of your mental health.

Processing what happened at Michigan State University will look different for everyone, from alumni, to parents, to kids, no matter their age. Many of us feel very connected to the tragedy.

Experts say that acknowledging what happened and talking about it is key. Feeling scared, angry, and anxious is totally normal.

However, sitting down to talk with a fourth or fifth grader is going to be very different than speaking with a high school or college student. Therapists say to meet a child where they are, and to make sure to check in after you ask a question. They also say that it’s important to listen.

“[You] need to sit there and listen to them all the way to the end,” said Holthaus. “And we have the tendency when we begin to see places in their thought patterns that don’t make sense to us, to begin to discount or to correct rather than listening all the way to the end, and validating that that’s where they are."

Holthaus also said to look for other clues, such as changes in sleep patterns or eating habits. While a deviation for a few days isn’t a huge deal, if it’s persistent, it can indicate a problem. That’s when it may be time to find a professional, which is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

“It’s possible you need to kind of refine some of those coping skills a little bit, so that they can meet this kind of level of anxiety that you’re experiencing, because we’re all building skill, and sometimes we need a coach along the way. And a therapist can help to kind of coach us like, ‘okay, have you tried this.' It's hard for us to think outside of our own box.”

