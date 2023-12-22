This charming lakeshore town is 'magical' at Christmas

SAUGATUCK, Mich — For the past month FOX 17 has been exploring Michigan Christmas towns, and our last stop brings us to a popular spot along the lakeshore.

Saugatuck is booming during the summer and also a great place to visit during the holiday season.

"You don't think about coming here in the winter. You think about coming to Saugatuck in the summer, but there's probably so much more going on than people realize," said Lisa Mize, Executive Director, Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Saugatuck Douglas is magical this time of year... the streets are lined with these beautiful white lights. The trees are all adorned with the lights, both downtown Saugatuck and Douglas. And those lights just bring that magic, that Christmas magic to town."

Although quieter during this time of the year, Mize reminds visitors that shops and restaurants are open for business.

"All of the shops are open. Most people think that that's not true, but it is. Shops are open restaurants are open. Lots of things to do for the holidays," she said.

Neighboring Douglas is also a must-see all decked out for the season.

Both cities have a cozy, quaint setting sure to make you feel like you're in a holiday movie.

"I think the quaintness of town is the buildings," Mize explained. "It's also how it's decorated and the people. The people really add to the charm of town."

Nearby attractions include the holiday light show at Crane Orchardsin Fennville and the beautifully decorated Felt Mansion in Laketown Township.

Looking ahead to New Year celebrations, Mize said a fireworks display is planned near Coral Gables.

"Many of the restaurants are offering different New Year's Eve specials and dinner specials... there's so much to do. You can't do it all in a day. So we encourage people to come down for a night or two," she told FOX 17 News.

Interested in learning about other Michigan Christmas towns? Check out our features on Ada, Lowell, Holland, and Kalamazoo.

Viewers have suggested several Michigan towns that also should be featured in holiday movies, including Coopersville, Marshall, Midland, Frankenmuth, Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids, Manistee, Rockford, Muskegon, Ionia, Ludington, and St. Joseph.

Outside of West Michigan, folks also recommended Ashley, Holly, Rochester, and Christmas, MI in the UP.

