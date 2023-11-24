'Like a Hallmark movie': How to celebrate the holidays in Ada

ADA, Mich — ADA, Mich.,-- If you're a fan of holiday movies, you may have wondered if there are any Michigan towns and cities that give off the cozy, quaint Christmas vibes you see on-screen.

FOX 17's Janice Allen is diving into the research to discover which cities give off that "holiday movie town feel".

First up: the village of Ada.

Located directly east of Grand Rapids, the village celebrates the holidays in a big way beginning with Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys on December 1st.

"There'll be trolley rides throughout the village that night. It's also the kickoff for the window competition," explained Kim Rantala, the Ada Business Association Executive Director. "Our local stores and restaurants will be decorating their windows, there'll be a QR code where the public can vote for their favorite window. It's also the start of Festival of Trees down in Legacy Park. We have 45 businesses who will be decorating trees that will be lit and they'll be in the park the entire month of December."

Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys will coincide with the lighting of the historic covered bridge to kick off the holiday season.

Visitors can also grab a hot drink and take a stroll- just like you see in the movies- to take in Ada's light walk.

"Ada Township decorates the light poles, they put lights on the trees around town, there are some reindeer that are placed around the village. And so all of that is around the village and they post a walk where people can come and follow a trail around the village," Rantala said.

Having the chance to mingle with neighbors and local shop owners also gives off the feel of living in a holiday movie town.

"Ada looks like a Hallmark movie town because we have all of these wonderful independent stores down in historic Ada. And then in the new development, we have wonderful boutiques where you can go to find Christmas items, stocking stuffers, the perfect holiday outfit," Rantala told FOX 17 News. "All of the individuals that own these businesses work in these businesses. So you get to know the owners and there's that really personal feel. Or if you go into one of the coffee shops to get a cup of coffee, you get to know the individuals and like a Hallmark movie, you build relationships...it just creates this really wonderful experience."

To learn more about Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys, and the happenings in Ada, click here.

Viewers have suggested many Michigan towns that also should be featured in holiday movies, including Holland, Coopersville, Marshall, Midland, Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Manistee, Rockford, Saugatuck, Douglas, St. Joseph, and Lowell.

Outside of West Michigan, folks also recommended Ashley, Holly, Rochester, and Christmas, MI in the UP.

Missing a town we should include? Email Janice.allen@fox17online.com.

