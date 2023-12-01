Hunt for MI Christmas towns continues with Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — If you love to watch holiday movies, you may be wondering if any locations in Michigan are reminiscent of the super festive towns featured in the "feel good" films.

FOX 17's Janice Allen is diving into the research to uncover which cities give off that "holiday movie town feel".

This week we're getting a look at how the city of Lowell celebrates the holidays.

Courtesy: Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

"Lowell is often referred to as a Hallmark town. When you describe Lowell, especially at Christmas time, words like quaint and charming and magical always come to mind," said Shannon Kennedy, Executive Director of the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. "Really the whole community just gathers around everything and makes it magical."

The city- 15 miles east of Grand Rapids- begins the festivities in mid-November.

Courtesy: Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

Santa Claus is set to come to town this weekend, during the Santa Parade on Saturday, December 2.

Courtesy: Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

Families also have the chance to see Santa on the famous Lowell Showboat.

Courtesy: Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

"The showboat is just a wonderful tradition in the local community. For over 20 years, we've had just a magical presence with Santa here on the Showboat. And we have people that come from over an hour away," explained Kennedy. "The line to see Santa Claus is outside. So you'll want to dress warm and be prepared for that. But we do have cookies and hot cocoa in the local area Chamber of Commerce buildings so you can warm up there."

Courtesy: Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

Read on for more on the upcoming holiday activities-

Visit with Santa on Lowell Showboat VI, Riverwalk Plaza

Dec 2nd (day of Santa parade) 2-4 pm

Wednesdays from 5-7 pm

Saturdays 10:30 am-1 pm

A Nite of Christmas Cheer Dec. 8th from 5:30-7:30 pm

Roasted chestnuts, horse and carriage rides, live reindeer, and more!

Annual Night-time Santa Parade

The parade steps off from Riverside Drive and heads east on Main Street, ending at Lowell United Methodist Church. Starts promptly at 6 pm on December 2nd.

Courtesy: Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

Wittenbach Wege Luminary Hike

Walk through the forest on a candlelit path! The trail length is one mile with an option to extend the walk with a 1/2 mile loop on the Wege Natural Area preserve. Happening December 8, 9, 10. For more info call 616-987-2565 or email cheers@lowellschools.com.

Viewers have suggested many Michigan towns that also should be featured in holiday movies, including Holland, Coopersville, Marshall, Midland, Frankenmuth, Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Manistee, Rockford, Saugatuck, Douglas, and St. Joseph.

Outside of West Michigan, folks also recommend Ashley, Holly, Rochester, and Christmas, MI in the UP.

Missing a town we should include? Email Janice.allen@fox17online.com.

