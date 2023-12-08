'Truly magical experience': Why you need to visit Holland this holiday season

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you've been watching holiday movies and dreaming of visiting a cozy, quaint Christmas town this story is for you.

FOX 17's Janice Allen is diving into the research to uncover which cities give off that "holiday movie town feel".

This week we're getting a look at Holland.

FOX 17

The charming city on the shore of Lake Macatawa is well known for Tulip Time, but it's also a must-see destination all decked out for the holidays.

A stroll around the downtown area with a hot drink will make you feel like the main character in a "feel good" holiday flick.

Courtesy: Downtown Holland

"We hear that all the time," said Kara De Alvare, Marketing Coordinator for Downtown Holland. "It's really our goal in downtown Holland to kind of put the magic back in the holidays. It can be such a stressful time for people. So we really tried to create a unique, truly magical experience."

De Alvare said it starts with the city's people and incredible shops.

Holland's heated sidewalks- the largest municipally owned snowmelt system in all of North America- mean shoppers can venture out no matter the Michigan winter weather.

"It's really transformed us into not just a tourist destination at summer to a year round destination," De Alvare told FOX 17 News. "How it works is that under all of the cobblestone sidewalks, are little plastic tubes that run warm water underneath them that comes from our local power plant, and it melts the snow I think at about an inch an hour... It's so easy to shop downtown, you don't have to worry about wet cold feet or slipping on the sidewalks."

Courtesy: Downtown Holland

Decorations adorn the downtown area and there's a chance you may run into Santa.

"Every Friday night we have Santa downtown," De Alvare said. "You can find him strolling downtown shopping, popping into restaurants every Friday from six to eight."

Courtesy: Downtown Holland

The European-inspired Kerstmarkt also offers the chance to find the perfect, unique gift.

"We really just want to make a difference in everyone's holiday season," said De Alvare. "It really means a lot to us to know that we do make a difference and that people love coming here."

Courtesy: Downtown Holland

A spectacular light show called "Magic at the Mill"can also be found at Windmill Island Gardens.

To learn more about the happenings in Holland, click here.

Interested in learning about other Michigan Christmas towns? Check out our features on Ada and Lowell.

Viewers have suggested several Michigan towns that also should be featured in holiday movies, including Coopersville, Marshall, Midland, Frankenmuth, Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Manistee, Rockford, Saugatuck, Douglas, and St. Joseph.

Outside of West Michigan, folks also recommended Ashley, Holly, Rochester, and Christmas, MI in the UP.

Missing a town we should include? Email Janice.allen@fox17online.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube