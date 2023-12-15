Looking for a MI Christmas town? Check out Santa, reindeer, and candy cane lane in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich — From the charming shops to cozy city centers, there's a lot of appeal to the quaint towns featured in popular holiday movies.

You may be surprised to learn there are quite a few places in Michigan that look like the next location of one of those "feel good" flicks.

FOX 17's Janice Allen is diving into the research to uncover which cities give off that "holiday movie town feel".

This week we're getting a look at Kalamazoo in southern Michigan.

Courtesy: Discover Kalamazoo

Visitors can take a stroll down Candy Cane Lane in Bronson Park or hop aboard the Holly Jolly Trolley to take in the city's lights, shops, and restaurants.

Courtesy: Discover Kalamazoo

"It's really spectacular to see at night," said Dana Wagner with Discover Kalamazoo. "It's just a great way to stay warm while getting around and seeing different parts of town."

It's not hard to find Santa-- and even meet his reindeer, as well.

Courtesy: Discover Kalamazoo

"Santa's workshop is in a new location this year. It's in the city center... and you can visit with Santa as long as you want. Write a letter to the North Pole and of course, get those wonderful photos," explained Wagner. "On the west side of Kalamazoo, we have the Reindeer Ranch, you can take a tour of a working reindeer ranch. So, if you ever wanted to see who's pulling Santa sleigh, this is your chance to see the reindeer live."

Courtesy: Discover Kalamazoo

Wagner adds nearby Kalamazoo County attractions, including the lights at Gull Meadow Farms and the Winter Wonderland Experience at the Gilmore Car Museum, are also a big draw.

Courtesy: Discover Kalamazoo

"There are a variety of unique experiences for all ages, and great for families, great for couples, everyone experiencing the magic, the holidays here in Kalamazoo," said Wagner.

To learn more about what's happening in Kalamazoo, click here.

Interested in learning about other Michigan Christmas towns? Check out our features on Ada, Lowell, and Holland.

Viewers have suggested several Michigan towns that also should be featured in holiday movies, including Coopersville, Marshall, Midland, Frankenmuth, Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Manistee, Rockford, Muskegon, Ionia, Saugatuck, Douglas, and St. Joseph.

Outside of West Michigan, folks also recommended Ashley, Holly, Rochester, and Christmas, MI in the UP.

Missing a town we should include? Email Janice.allen@fox17online.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube