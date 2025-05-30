Preparing for Chances of Wildfire Smoke This Summer

WEST MICHIGAN — As firefighters across the country gear up for a summer of potential wildfires following a notably dry winter, it is essential for everyone, including us here in Michigan, to stay informed about air quality. A report from the Associated Press highlights that even if wildfires occur far from our state — whether on the other side of the country or in Canada— we can still experience the effects of smoke.

You might remember June of 2023, when Canada recorded more than 400 wildfires, which resulted in smoke clouds that drifted into the United States. This smoke led to hazy skies and poor air quality, particularly in Michigan, where Detroit was ranked among the cities with the worst air quality worldwide due to the smoke.

To ensure you are prepared for any air quality issues this summer, consider the advice from a respiratory health specialist at U-M Health West. "When air quality turns sour, the most vulnerable are the young, older people, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing heart or lung issues," the specialist shared. If you fall into one of these categories, it is recommended to:

Stay indoors as much as possible

Wear a mask outside

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Close windows and doors

Watch for Clean Air Action Day alerts

Use air conditioning equipped with a high-efficiency filter, even if cooling is not needed

Additionally, check your air filter this spring. Filters should typically be changed every few months, but this can vary by manufacturer. Purchasing in bulk can be cost-effective; prices on Amazon for air filters range from approximately $25 to nearly $90. Local retailers like Costco, Walmart, and Ace Hardware offer similar pricing as well.

Finally, keep up to date on air quality for your area. A link to check air quality here.

Stay informed and stay safe this summer as wildfire season approaches.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

