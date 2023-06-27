Air Quality Index in unhealthy zone due to dense Canadian wildfire smoke

WEST MICHIGAN — Dense wildfire smoke has begun settling into West Michigan this evening, generating poor air quality for several communities. Many neighborhoods are already in the "unhealthy" zone on the Air Quality Index.

The air quality is due to the departing system that brought us rain on Sunday and Monday, the location of the wildfires and the wind direction.

WXMI

For your current air quality index value, IQAir provides immediate updates. Click HERE to find your community's AQI.

In addition to hazy skies and reddish sunsets, the Canadian wildfire smoke can also deliver poor air quality. In recent months with wildfire smoke, West Michigan has wavered been the "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" zones which are represented by the colors yellow and orange. Sensitive groups indicates those with asthma or respiratory concerns.

The red zone indicates that the air is unhealthy for people to breathe in for extended amounts of time, so everyone should limit their time outdoors. This is where parts of West Michigan are currently, and we could see these conditions extend into Tuesday.

An Air Quality Alert has been posted for all of West Michigan on Tuesday, June 27.

WXMI

The National Weather Service indicated in their statement on Monday that the wildfires are originating in Quebec, Canada. It is expected to be the most dense in West Michigan early Tuesday, lasting through the day.

WXMI

For more information about your West Michigan forecast, stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team on-air, online, and via our FOX 17 Weather App.