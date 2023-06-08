'It's a real issue': Staying safe as smoke from Canadian wildfires stretch into Michigan

WXMI — With over 400 wildfires blazing in Canada, the smoke is pouring across the United States and causing hazy skies in major cities, including in Michigan, where Detroit is ranked one of the worst cities in the world for air quality.

On Wednesday, the smoke grounded flights, canceled sports games, and closed Broadway theaters. It's also raised concerns about breathing.

FOX 17/WXYZ A view of Detroit, courtesy of FOX 17's sister station in Detroit

According to the Air Quality Index, which describes categories of air pollution, West Michigan is experiencing "moderate" conditions, which means air quality is acceptable, but could still be unhealthy for some.

Under moderate conditions, those who are especially sensitive to air pollutants are advised to take caution. Dr. Timothy Daum, a pulmonologist with U-M Health West, says those who are vulnerable are the young, older people and pregnant woman, as well as those with pre-existing heart or lung issues.

TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE:

Stay indoors as much as possible

Close windows and doors

Use an air-conditioner with high-efficiency filters

Wear a mask outside

Avoid strenous exertion when outdoors

"If you already have compromised lung function or compromised heart function, you may have struggle to breathe, chest pain, those are the things that would be more worrisome and would force you to want to seek medical attention," Dr. Daum said.

But everyone should be paying attention to the air quality right now.

"This has been shown time and time again to have significant adverse impacts," he said. Subtle symptoms can include coughs, throat irritation, and congestion the nose or sinuses.

AirNow

One of the most effective strategies for avoiding harmful particles in the air is to simply stay indoors. Dr. Daum encourages people to close windows and doors too. Air conditioners can weed out particles from the air, he said, but it's best to have a high-efficiency filter, which can block the smaller particle.

If it's not possible to stay inside, experts recommend wearing a mask, especially an N-95, and keeping exertion levels low.

"It's a very real issue and it's worth paying attention to," says Dr. Daum.

Hazy skies are forecasted for West Michigan on Thursday and Friday. To check the air quality in your area, click the air quality index here.

