Tracking strong storms moving in off Lake Michigan this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Ready team has issued a WEATHER READY ALERT for Wednesday evening as a line of showers and thunderstorms sweeps across Illinois and Wisconsin this afternoon. West Michigan is expected to see these storms by 9 P.M.

wxmi

Most west of U.S.-131 are in a Slight Risk of severe weather (2 out of 5). Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main threats. The rest of West Michigan is under a 1 out of 5 risk, or a MARGINAL threat for severe storms.

WXMI

The threat for severe storms ends by midnight.

wxmi

wxmi

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube