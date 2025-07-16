Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tracking strong storms moving in off Lake Michigan this evening

STORM THREAT WEDNESDAY EVENING
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Ready team has issued a WEATHER READY ALERT for Wednesday evening as a line of showers and thunderstorms sweeps across Illinois and Wisconsin this afternoon. West Michigan is expected to see these storms by 9 P.M.

AFTERNOON RADAR UPDATE

Most west of U.S.-131 are in a Slight Risk of severe weather (2 out of 5). Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main threats. The rest of West Michigan is under a 1 out of 5 risk, or a MARGINAL threat for severe storms.

The threat for severe storms ends by midnight.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

