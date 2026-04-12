Mike Davis, beloved FOX 17 Morning News floor director, has died

WEST MICHIGAN — Former FOX 17 employee Mike Davis, a staple of West Michigan morning news, has died. His family confirmed he passed away on Saturday.

Davis started his career at FOX 17 in 1983 as a commercial editor before moving to the news department. He eventually became the morning broadcast Floor Director. While this is typically a behind-the-scenes role, Davis' lively personality and funny antics made him a beloved on-air fixture.

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Hanging up the Headset - Exercise Ball

And there were antics aplenty. From teaching longtime morning anchor Mike Avery how to cook for Valentine's Day to twinning with the FOX 17 morning crew. There is no easy way to recap the joy Davis brought to West Michigan.

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Hanging up the Headset - Michelle Davis

There were meaningful moments, too. Davis was an Army sergeant who served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971 as a member of the infantry. In 2022, he was surprised with a trip to Washington D.C. via the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.

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Davis celebrated 40 years with FOX 17 in May 2023 and hung up his headset in January 2024. But Davis did not stay away for long, making an appearance in the station's 2025 Super Bowl ad.

WATCH: One last Friday Funnies before Mike Davis hangs up his headset

Mike Davis Farewell Friday Funnies - Thank you for 40 years on FOX 17 Morning News

Davis's family shared there will be a private memorial for family and friends only.

FOX 17 thanks Davis for his more than 40 years of service to the station and West Michigan. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones.

Current and former FOX 17 employees are sharing their memories of Davis. You can read some below:

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