FOX 17 searches for Morning Show mascot in Super Bowl ad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 was your home for Super Bowl LIX and we got in on the fun advertising blitz with one of our own.

In the ad, the FOX 17 Morning Show team tries to welcome a mascot, a massive rooster. However, it appears it isn't easy to add in a fowl team player.

The rooster caused confusion with his scripts, pecking away at his keyboard just one letter at a time.

When Elliot and Janice did a segment with a chef about food for the big game, the rooster was stunned to watch them crack an egg.

In the end, the fit just wasn't going to work out, something that wasn't a surprise to anyone.

But in a surprise reveal, the camera shows the man under the rooster costume was none other than Mike Davis.

Sorry Davis fans, he's still enjoying retirement!

