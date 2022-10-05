Safe Flight, Davis! Honor Flight takes off for D.C.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Our Mike Davis is on his way to Washington D.C. as part of the 14th Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, taking veterans to the nation's capitol to be honored for their service.

Honor Flights include a full day of tours around the city, hitting memorials and landmarks and making lasting memories along the way.

Davis recovered from his surprise, and took off from Cherry Capital International Airport this morning along with 80 other veterans and their chaperones.

Elliot Grandia and our Photographer, Darren Bower joined Davis to mark the occasion. During this morning's broadcast, Davis will share his story of serving in Vietnam and just what it means to be honored this way.

Take a moment today to thank the veteran's in your life. If you'd like to nominate a loved one for an Honor Flight— click here.