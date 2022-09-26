Thank you for your service: FOX 17's Mike Davis called up by Mid-Michigan Honor Flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mid-Michigan Honor Flight will take off once again, giving local veterans a chance to visit Washington D.C.

As a regional hub for the National Honor Flight Network, MMHF mission is to honor those who've served; showing these heroes the gratitude they deserve with a free tour of memorials, museums, and other notable destinations around our nation's capitol.

This next flight— Mission XIV— will also feature a veteran of the FOX 17 family.

Mike Davis was a sergeant in the Army, serving in Vietnam from 1970-'71 as a member of the infantry.

He's been an invaluable member of FOX 17 for 39 years.

We were able to surprise him in studio Monday morning with his orders for the flight. Click on the video for his reaction.

Mission XIV takes off October 5th and includes tours of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, a newly added tour of the Women's Memorial, and a trip to the Pentagon.

We'll be there with Davis as he makes the trip, airing the fully story of his journey on Veteran's Day, November 11th.

If you'd like to apply for a loved one to be considered for an Honor Flight, click here.