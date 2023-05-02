West Michigan cheering 40 years of Mike Davis!

West Michigan's favorite floor director hit yet another milestone— 40 years with FOX 17.

He started on May 2, 1983— before many faces now in the newsroom were born— going from a commercial editor, then jumping to the news where he eventually became the morning broadcast Floor Director, adding his personal flare to West Michigan's morning routine.

The years have been full of memorable moments— from the funny things Davis would do to help you start your day on a happy note, to the poignant as we celebrated his service to our country with an Honor Flight.

And he's not going anywhere soon!

Thank you, Mike Davis for waking up our day with your commitment, personality, and talent!