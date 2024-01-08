'And you're clear': Our tearful look back and fond farewell as FOX 17's Mike Davis hangs up the headset

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mike Davis has been a staple of West Michigan mornings for just over 40 years, but as all things change, so too does our newsroom.

On Jan. 12, Davis will hang up his headset one last time. In the meantime, we will be celebrating Davis this week in an ultimately insufficient attempt to capture what he's meant to all of us for so long.

In a career that started behind the scenes and away from view, Davis has taken on many roles before stepping into viral video fame after a not-exactly-planned incident involving fitness equipment.

The minor mishap was instant TV news gold and brought the now-beloved floor director to the center stage.

Since then, his on-screen antics have brought smiles to everyone at FOX 17 and across West Michigan.

Whether teaching longtime morning anchor Mike Avery how to cook for Valentine's Day or the pair's trip to the spa, there hasn't been much Davis wouldn't do for his FOX 17 friends and family — for a laugh.

Garry, Davis ride Steel Vengeance

In return, crews throughout the years have made sure to show just how much we appreciate him in the most loving and fun ways we could think of.

Beyond the smiles, Davis stepped up for the community — allowing his head to be shaved for charity and donning the immense amount of gear worn by firefighters on every call to feature the Hero Run 5K.

Mike Davis head shave

Heroes Run: Davis suits up

And we were proud to honor his service to our country by secretly signing him up for the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.

Experience his surprised reaction and our series on that trip here:

Thank you for your service: FOX 17's Mike Davis to take Mid-Michigan Honor Flight

FOX 17's Mike Davis joins Honor Flight, tours DC

Welcome Home, Davis!

FOX 17 Gary Frank surprises Mike Davis as his chaperone on Mid-Michigan Honor Flight

For those whose birthdays come after Jan. 12, our favorite Davis-ism is for you: "Happy Birthday to each one of you. Enjoy your special day!"

And Davis, thank you for everything.

