'It destroyed our family': Grandfather sentenced after grandson killed with unsecured gun

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — An emotional, tearful day in the Newaygo County Circuit Courtroom on Monday, as Karl Robart learned his sentence connected to the shooting death of his 5-year-old grandson.

“Common sense tells you if you have guns in your room, don’t let children near,” said Domynic Dykstra, the father of Braxton. The 5-year-old was killed on April 1, 2024 when a 6-year-old relative pointed a gun owned by Robart at the boy, then pulled the trigger.

“It destroyed our family, and not just ours," said Dykstra during victim impact statements. "The other grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.”

“It destroyed a little 8 year old girls’ life. Braxton’s big sister. She has to live every day knowing what happened, when the gun shot went off. She will always remember that day. Probably thinking to herself, what if she was faster to get up and get help. The innocence in her eyes is gone."

Robart entered a plea of no contest to one count of violating the state’s firearm safe storage act. Robart and his wife Theresa were both charged under the safe storage law following Braxton's death.

According to investigation documents, a 6-year-old relative got a hold of shotgun in the Robart's bedroom, then aimed it at Braxton, pretending to shoot him. That's when investigators say the 12-gauge firearm discharged, striking Braxton.

The 5-year-old died shortly after being shot.

The Robarts were charged just over a month later. Prosecutors told the judge they'd offered the couple multiple plea deals, but the grandparents turned them down, moving the case closer to trial.

Karl Robart formally changed his plea on Monday, August 5. Pleading no contest means he does not admit guilt to the crime, but the court can count him as guilty during the sentencing hearing.

“This tragedy was 100 percent avoidable," said Newaygo County Circuit Court Judge Robert Springstead. "All you had to do was listen to the people in your life that were telling you to put these loaded guns away, and you didn’t.”

Robart will spend at least 38 months in prison, with a maximum of 15 years.

“Your failure to take the most simple safety precautions changed the lives of so many people,” said Judge Springstead while handing down the sentence.

Theresa Robart is still set to go to trial. Jury selection is scheduled to start on October 30.

