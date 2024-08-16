First case of West Nile Virus in domestic animal confirmed in Michigan for 2024

LANSING, Mich. — A horse in Eaton County is the first domestic animal to have a confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Michigan for 2024.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says a 3-year-old Percheron colt tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease. Health officials say the horse was not vaccinated against West Nile Virus.

“On July 21, 2024, the horse became ill with a lack of coordination, facial muscle twitches, and being down with an inability to rise. Subsequent testing revealed the animal was positive for WNV,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “The key to protecting any domestic animal species from WNV or other mosquito-borne diseases is to safeguard them from mosquitoes and work with your veterinarian to vaccinate as appropriate."

Today, we reported the first case of West Nile virus for 2024 in a domestic animal, an Eaton Co. colt not vaccinated against WNV. This highlights the importance for Michiganders to protect their animals and themselves from mosquito bites. Read more: https://t.co/NdHC6SFg5y pic.twitter.com/gTZiG99oav — MI Ag & Rural Dev (@MichDeptofAg) August 16, 2024

This is the second horse in Michigan to come down with a mosquito-borne illness. A horse in Van Buren County tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

19 counties in Michigan have captured West Nile Virus-carrying mosquitoes so far in 2024.

RELATED:

Ottawa County discovers West Nile Virus-positive mosquito

Kent County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Calhoun County

Just one person in Livingston County has tested positive for West Nile Virus in the state.

There is no vaccine for West Nile Virus. The Health Department says the best treatment is taking steps to prevent being bitten, including wearing light colored, long sleeved clothes, using repellent that contains at least 10 percent DEET, staying inside during dusk, and draining any sitting puddles of water on your property to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Of people who are infected with West Nile Virus, only about 20 percent will experience any symptoms, including headache, body aches, joint pains, and fatigue. About 1 in 150 patients develop severe illness that impacts the central nervous system with potentially life-long impacts. In rare cases West Nile can lead to death.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube