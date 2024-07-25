West Nile virus found in Ottawa County mosquito

HOLLAND, Mich. — A mosquito carrying West Nile virus (WNV) was found in southwest Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) stresses it is not a human case, adding none have been detected this year so far.

Symptoms of WNV include rash, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches and bodily aches, health officials say.

The health department urges the public to take precautions against WNV or other mosquito-borne illnesses by:



Spraying insect repellent when outdoors.

Putting on long and lightly colored clothing.

Dumping out standing water such as bird baths, pets’ water bowls, wade pools and other places where water may collect.

Visit OCDPH’s webpage for more information.

